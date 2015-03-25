Pregnant Woman Missing More Than a Week

A pregnant woman who was last seen July 18 remains missing, police said Wednesday.

LaToyia Figueroa (search), 24, of Philadelphia (search), also has a 7-year-old daughter, whom friends and relatives said she would never abandon voluntarily.

Figueroa was very responsible and never missed shifts at her restaurant job until her disappearance, said Christine Lewes, a childhood friend and high school classmate.

"It's unusual for her to do something like this. She's not the type of person to just disappear," Joseph Taylor, an uncle, said. "So far there's nothing that gives me hope from what I'm hearing."

Police said Friday that the father of the baby has been cooperating with investigators. Police said they do not have suspects or a motive.