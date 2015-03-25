Poundstone Charges Involve Her Kids

The children that comedian Paula Poundstone has been charged with committing lewd acts upon and endangering are her own, the director of the county's children's services agency said.

Poundstone, 41, was arrested in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday and faces up to 13 years and four months in prison if she's found guilty of three counts of committing a lewd act on a girl under the age of 14 and endangering two other girls and two boys.

Anita Bock, who heads the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, told the Los Angeles Times that the alleged victims in the case are the entertainer's own children, three adopted and two foster kids.

Poundstone couldn't be reached for comment Thursday at her Santa Monica home, but her lawyer denied the accusations.

"The idea that Paula could have mistreated any of the children in her care is beyond belief," Steven M. Cron said in a statement. "She is a committed, nurturing mother who has taken in numerous foster children ... and given them all a loving home and a new lease on life."