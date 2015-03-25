Possible Bird Found in Engine of US Airways Jet

Federal safety investigators say they have found the remains of what may be a bird in the engine of the US Airways airliner that made a dramatic landing in New York's Hudson River.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday an examination of the Airbus 320's right engine revealed evidence of "soft body damage" and that "organic material" was found in the engine and on the wings and fuselage.

NTSB said samples of the material have been sent to the Agriculture Department for a complete DNA analysis.

Flight 1549's pilot reported a "double bird strike" and a loss of power in both engines before gliding the plane to an emergency river landing last week.

