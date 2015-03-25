Pop Tarts: Nobody Cares About Holly Madison Without Hugh Hefner

Pop Tarts spotted Holly Madison at several shows at L.A.'s Fashion Week, but now that the 28-year-old has severed ties with her longtime lover Hugh Hefner she isn’t getting too much attention.

Following Lauren Conrad’s show last Tuesday, Madison was forced to be like all the other "normal’ peeps and wait a super long time in the typically chaotic valet line. Despite the packs of paps waiting to snap L.C leaving Smashbox Studios, not a single one bothered to hang around Miss Madison as she waited for her car in very public view.

"She’ll have to pay us to photograph her," one pap told Tarts when we questioned the situation.

Madison has, however, been making the most of her new-found freedom (and the fact she no longer has a 9 p.m. curfew) by hitting up just about every event in Hollywood and was spotted out at a hotspot almost every single night last week. The "Girls Next Door" dame has cottoned on to how easy it is to make money by "hosting" parties, which she happily did for chickapedia.com at S Bar last Wednesday.

So while Madison might be leaving behind her E! reality show, she may very well find herself making a cameo or two on MTV’s "The Hills." Pop Tarts spies spotted Madison getting quite friendly with star Frankie Delgado at the event while Brody Jenner hung around his new flame, Holly’s best friend and the reigning Playmate of the Year, Jayde Nicole.

"They (Delgado and Madison) are just getting too know each other at the moment," said an inside source. "But I wouldn’t rule a future romance out."

The foursome left the lavish affair in Holly’s limo together, headed for the ultra-exclusive Crown Bar where they stayed until the early hours.

L.A’s Embarrassing Fashion Week

Speaking of exclusive, when Los Angeles Fashion Week first hit the big-time in the early 00’s, it attracted quite a few big names and designers such as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake and Reese Witherspoon. But with every passing season it seems to have slipped down and was lucky to wrangle a few semi-known reality stars to its front row. Nicky Hilton’s collection used to be a regular in the Main Tent, but even she was a no-show this time around.

The presentation which drew the most attention at last week’s Spring '09 preview was Christian Audigier — and although Britney Spears didn’t show up as promised, Audigier at least managed to bring in Heidi Klum and Miley Cyrus (thanks to the fact that Miley’s rumored new romance Justin Gaston appeared as the "surprise celebrity talent" on the runway). But this is a man who had enough money to bring Michael Jackson out-of-hiding to attend his 50th Birthday bash earlier this year, so even with a big budget for talent only a couple of A-list names rsvp’d.

Lauren Conrad’s Collection was next in line on the buzz-radar, but her show was attended only by "The Hills" co-star Lauren "Lo" Bosworth and Holly Madison. Other "notables" spotted sauntering around Smashbox Studios throughout the week included the likes of Paris Hilton’s DJ friend Caroline D’Amore, Disney newcomer Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Hef’s new twin girlfriends, "The Hills" Frankie Delgado and actress Bai Ling. Considering that this was the marriage between Hollywood and style, one has to question what went wrong.

It was also announced last week that this would be the last time the Culver-City based Smashbox Studios would be partnering with IMG (which also produces Fashion Week for New York, Milan and London) to put together the twice-yearly event. So was this a swan-song for the runways of L.A? IMG are reportedly looking for a new venue for next year, but another source told Tarts that the international interest in Los Angeles Fashion Week just "isn’t there."

Nicole Richie Disses DJ AM?

Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein hit the decks last Wednesday night for the second time since surviving a horrific plane crash a month ago, spinning in between sets at Jay-Z’s concert at the newly renovated Hollywood Palladium.

Considering everything he has been through, the world-famous deejay still posed for photos and looked amazing in spite of a few scars and hair patches from the skin grafts.

The likes of Hayden Panettiere, Ellen Pompeo, T.I and Nicky Hilton turned up to support Goldstein; however his former fiancée Nicole Richie was notably absent. Insiders told Tarts that Richie and beau Joel Madden were invited to the performance and sent their acceptance, but were no-shows without any explanation on the night.

A rep for Richie did not respond for comment.

Actress Abbie Cornish (the rumored other woman in the split between Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe) was also spotted partying the night away. Although the Australian native was without her "Stop Loss" lover, Pop Tarts overheard her telling friends how happy she was and how wonderful her relationship with Ryan was going.

Meanwhile Goldstein has been getting a lot of attention from another former flame, Mandy Moore. Not only did the pop princess immediately fly across the country upon hearing of the horrible accident which left AM and Travis Barker with considerable burns, but she has been by his side non-stop as he makes a Hollywood comeback.

AM and Moore went to the Friendly House 19th Annual Awards Luncheon on Saturday and although an eyewitness told Tarts they looked "very comfortable" in each other's presence, an AM insider said they are still "just very close friends".

Paris Hilton Writes Note of Condolence to the Lohan’s

While Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan aren’t exactly BFF’s anymore, the star-studded families obviously still have a soft spot for one another.

Paris Hilton listed a sympathetic few words in the obituaries of legacy.com to Michael Lohan and his family, following his father Richard E. Lohan’s recent passing. The hotel heiress expressed how sorry she was for the sad loss.

"I wrote a letter back to Paris and her family," Michael told us. "I thought it was just so amazing that she took time out to do that."

Lindsay did not attend the Long Island wake of her grandfather last month (despite being in New York at the time) as she was reportedly angry with her father. Younger sis Ali was not present either and according to an inside source, it was because she (wait for it) wasn' wearing her hair extensions.

