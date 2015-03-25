Pop Tarts: Jessica Simpson's Super-Sexy (and Smelly) Photo Shoot

The empire of Jessica Simpson is expanding, and she’s using every inch of her sex appeal to sell it.

The pop princess is following in the footsteps of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez to launch her fragrance, "Fancy," which is set to arouse a lot of attention with her in-bed advertising campaign (inspired, we're told, by the innocent-yet-alluring beauty of 1950s pin-up Brigitte Bardot).

Pop Tarts snuck a peek at the pics, which give the illusion of Simpson being naked. She’s wrapped in pink silk bed sheets, her lips are parted and she’s running her fingers through those blonde locks. All we can say is, Tony Romo better keep his girl under close guard.

The sensual scent hits stores mid-August to coincide with the release of Jessica’s highly anticipated debut country album "Do You Know?"

And unlike so many other stars, we’ve heard that the songstress actually has plans to make several in-store appearances to promote her perfume.

But speaking of super-sexy photo shoots, the world’s highest-paid supermodel, Gisele Bundchen, has sent sparks flying through the fashion industry following her latest (and very controversial) spread in V Magazine.

Click to See (Warning: Content May Offend).

The racy snaps feature a topless Gisele also baring her bottom beneath ripped denim shorts, but the Brazilian babe defended the pics in the mag by saying that they don’t reveal anything beyond what she already showed the world back in her Victoria’s Secret days.

Longoria Loses Locks, Packs on a Few Pounds

Eva Longoria has been looking a little larger of late (and she's even sporting a new Victoria Beckham-like bob), but the actress isn't expecting — she's simply channeling a run-down, self-neglected Gabrielle Solis for the upcoming season of "Desperate Housewives."

Click for a pic.

According to a rep for the 33-year-old screen starlet (via People magazine), Eva's new curves and cut to make her look like a "worn-out mother" are being enhanced even more on the set, where she also has to wear heavy bottom and belly padding.

Denise Richards Runs to the Courthouse

Something serious is obviously going on in Charlie Sheen’s abode, because his former wife Denise Richards hustled into the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday morning to request an emergency order that would restrict Sheen’s access to their two daughters.

The custodial hearing went down behind closed doors; however, the regular judge on the custody case was on leave and the stand-in deferred Richards’ request, reportedly due to a lack of knowledge about the situation. Her powerhouse lawyer, Neal Hersh, announced his intention to re-file the motion with a different judge on Monday.

Denise feels that in Charlie’s house there are "psychological" concerns, which she wants professionally evaluated, but in the meantime she just wants to keep her girls away, TMZ reported.

But in a statement given to Pop Tarts on Thursday afternoon, Sheen’s lawyer, Marty Singer, said it’s all a PR stunt.

"It is very unfortunate that Denise Richards and her attorney are desperately trying to deprive Charlie his visitation of his children," Singer said. "Obviously, at the same time [they’re] trying to create a media circus to help her reality show."

Hayden Panettiere Shacks Up

Hayden Panettiere has finally fled the nest and moved out of her family home. But unlike most 18-year-olds, the "Heroes" hottie has purchased her own $4 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

According to our insider, Panettiere has been busy designing and re-designing her very first not-so-humble abode, which is complete with a large pool and outdoor entertainment area.

Apparently, Miss P. has been itching to get her own space for quite some time, especially since she’s been dating her co-star Milo Ventimiglia, who happens to be 13 years her senior.

But we’re told Mr. & Mrs. Panettiere don’t have a problem with their little girl having an older guy and even think he’s total husband material (there was buzz on Thursday that Milo is shopping for a $200,000 Cartier engagement ring for Hayden).

But in between being a miraculous cheerleader, Hayden has been in the studio recording her debut album, set to roll into stores later this year. She’s just released the first single, "Wake Up Call," and while she looks sassy seducing the microphone in the music video, we probably recommend sticking to the screen.

Click here to watch.

Spotted or Snapped a Star? Got a Good Scoop? E-mail poptartstips@gmail.com.