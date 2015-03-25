Pop Tarts: Exclusive: Win a Date With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is about to spark another Internet frenzy.

Pop Tarts has learned exclusively that the "Hannah Montana" starlet and family have just started their very own charity entitled the Pappy Cyrus Family Foundation, in honor of her grandfather.

Powered by Auction Cause, Miley's first-ever personal eBay auction will kick off at 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday night (and conclude on July 29), and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to her foundation, which supports numerous charities that assist needy children across the country.

We're told the winners of the bidding war will get their hands on the several items from her personal wardrobe, such as the (autographed) clothes she wore to the "High School Musical 2" movie premiere and last year's Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party, plus the chance to be her red-carpet date at her upcoming "Bolt" movie premiere — complete with Disneyland passes, accommodations and car service, of course.

The 15-year-old sensation is also dishing out signed headshots, movie posters and albums.

In addition to all this, Miley's new album "Breakout" is set to drop at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. The mini-mogul is also busy working on a tell-all book to be released in spring 2009, where she'll touch on everything from her Southern upbringing to the record-setting triumphs (and possibly the tribulations) of her short but action-packed career.

Ashlee Looks Ready to Pop; Pete Drops the F-Bomb

We're starting to wonder just how far along Ashlee Simpson really is with her pregnancy. Pop Tarts caught up with the pop princess on Thursday night as she sat in a private room waiting for her husband Pete Wentz's band Fall Out Boy to perform at the Victoria's Secret PINK party at the Santa Monica Pier.

Fresh-faced and glowing, a makeup-free Simpson wore a long, flowing, boho dress, but that still didn't hide her very remarkable baby bump.

Meanwhile, Wentz and his boys hit the stage for a free concert for hundreds of fans, not only singing some of their hits but songs by Wentz’s idol Michael Jackson as well.

The crowd was mostly made up of screaming teens and tweens on summer break, so we don’t know how their folks would have felt when Pete unthinkingly dropped the F-bomb while addressing the audience … oops.

Brit's Lawyer Takes Dig at K-Fed's Attorney

Despite reports that lawyers for Britney Spears and Kevin Federline reached a settlement on Thursday evening that will enable Federline to retain permanent custody of their children, nothing official has been filed in the court.

Britney's lawyer, Laura Wasser, and Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, spent 45 minutes in the chambers with Commissioner Scott Gordon on Friday morning at the Los Angeles Superior Court discussing details of the pending settlement.

"Nothing has changed but a resolution is imminent," court spokesman Allan Parachini said. "Both parties are working together on this."

However, if an agreement is not reached, the case will go to a three-day trial in late August.

While Wasser declined to comment on the details of the agreement, she told Pop Tarts that the pop princess is "doing great" and will be spending the weekend with her sons — but she couldn't help but have a dig at the media-lovin' Kaplan.

"I'm not going on the record today, but I'm sure Kaplan will tell everything later," Wasser said with a sly smile. "He always does."

Half an hour later, Kaplan had his cameo with all the cameras outside the court and stated that the agreement will be turned in as legal documents "in the near future." He is reportedly receiving a bonus $200,000 to settle without trial, but when asked whether this was a motivating factor for him, he got peeved and stormed off.

But back to Brit, the pop princess made her first proper public appearance in quite some time on Saturday, posing on the blue carpet alongside Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy at the Generation Rescue fundraiser. And she looked hot!!

Selma Blair Reveals Fascination With Death and Decay

Selma Blair is one strange woman, but at least she isn’t afraid to admit it.

The 36-year-old actress is back for the sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s horrifying “Hellboy,” and she told Pop Tarts she gets a buzz from blood and bodies even in real life.

“I have such a fascination with death. [In] one of the first dreams I remember having as a child, I was saving my father from a burning house. I was six and the whole dream was in charcoal drawings. In college I did a lot of paintings of this same dream — lots of skeletons and burned people, but it inspired me a lot,” Blair said.

“I have a very morbid fascination with death and dead things, but I see beauty in it. I think decay looks quite gorgeous," she added.

The starlet then quickly apologized if what she’d said was “too weird” — but hey, if Angelina Jolie can get away with wearing a vile of blood around her neck, then we’re pretty sure it’s OK for Selma to seek stimulation from sinister things.

