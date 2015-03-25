Police Uncover Nation’s Largest Dogfighting Operation

Law enforcement officials in Texas say they've cracked down on one of the nation's largest dogfighting operations. They filed charges against 55 people and seized more than 100 dogs.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Harris County fights would be staged weekly or twice a month at one of eight secluded sites. The fights were attended by crowds of up to 100 spectators who bet on the outcomes.

Officials said 41 felony charges were filed.