Miramar police say at least three people are being held hostage inside a home.

Detective Jose Sanchez says it appears to be a home invasion and one of those being held may be an infant.

According to the Miramar Police Department, someone from inside the house called 911 at 8:20 this morning. Police say two male subjects could be carrying handguns.

Authorities haven't gone inside but the detective says units are staged around the house.