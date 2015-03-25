Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Montana Shooting

Helena police continued to search Thursday morning for a man suspected of shooting three people Wednesday night, killing one.

Police Chief Troy McGee confirmed the death, and two boys between the ages of 15 and 17 were taken to St. Peter's Hospital. McGee has not released the names of any of the victims.

The shootings happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Clancy and South Rodney streets in the southwestern part of the city.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 white male who is 18 to 20 years old. He has brown hair and could be wearing a gray shirt.

Police used dogs and a helicopter to search in the Mount Ascension to Davis Gulch area and issued a reverse-911 call warning area residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

McGee says it appears the suspect and the victims knew each other. The man who was fatally shot died at the scene and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.