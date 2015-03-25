Police Search for 2 Florida Men Accused of Shooting Baby Girl in Chest

A 1-year-old Florida girl remains in serious condition Friday after she was shot in the chest while her mother slept in the next room.

Investigators arrested Adam Fountain, the ex-boyfriend of the baby's mother on an aggravated battery charge. He is not the child's father.

The little girl is paralyzed from the torso down after being shot late Thursday morning.

"The mother is awakened by a loud bang which is presumably a gunshot. When she goes out there, her child is on the floor," said Jeff Williams, spokesman for the Orlando Sheriff's office.

The mother told investigators the two men told her to get the baby to the hospital before leaving the scene. The home has a history of domestic violence, according to police records.

Police believe the men are driving a white Chevrolet Lumina with tinted windows. Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS with any information that could help in the search.