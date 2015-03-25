Police Release Crime Scene Photos; Marine Accused of Murder Remains on the Run

Police recently released photos from the crime scene inside the North Carolina home of a Marine on the run, accused of murdering a fellow pregnant comrade and burying her charred remains in his backyard.

Authorities continued to search for Cpl. Cesar Laurean, who is believed to be in Mexico, in the investigation into Lance Cpl. Maria Lauterbach's death.

Police said evidence will prove that Lauterbach, who died from a blunt force trauma, was killed in Laurean's garage, Rick Sutherland, a spokesman for the Onslow County Sheriff's Department, told FOX News. Lauterbach had accused Laurean of raping her.

The photos, released Monday night, show the living room and a brown patch in the garage believed to be fresh paint in an attempt to cover up evidence, as well as the backyard near the area where the remains were found.

Surveillance video shows Laurean shopping for paint, a wheelbarrow and other supplies at a hardware store after investigators said they believed Lauterbach was dead.

Laurean left his home on Jan. 11, leaving two notes to his wife. The notes confessed that Lauterbach's body was buried in the backyard. Christina Laurean, his wife, knew of Lauterbach's death at least 24 hours earlier, according to an affidavit.

Police later found the charred remains of Lauterbach and her fetus in the backyard near the fire pit. Neighbors said they saw Laurean having several bonfires leading up to the discovery of the body.

Laurean's truck was found Jan. 15 in a hotel parking lot.