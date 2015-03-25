Police: Georgia Students Wait for Non-Existent Bus While Teacher Keeps Money for Trip She Never Planned

A Coffee County High School substitute teacher has been arrested in what police say appears to be a scheme to bilk money from students promised a trip to Disney World.

Police charged 39-year-old Christy Wise with theft by conversion after they say she collected more than $7,400 from students for their senior trip but never booked the reservations.

Nearly 50 students toting suitcases and bags lined up outside Coffee County High on Friday waiting to start their vacation, but the bus never came and Wise never showed up. Police believe Wise never had any intentions of scheduling the trip.

An official at the Coffee County Jail said Wise posted bond and was released Sunday. The amount of the bond was not immediately known.