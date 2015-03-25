Police: DNA Test Leads to Arrest in Hawaii Tourist Death

Honolulu police are saying that the DNA of a Honolulu man matches that recovered from the body of a New Mexico tourist found dead on a Waikiki beach on Oct. 2.

A police affidavit stated that a DNA sample from the victim, 25-year-old Bryanna Antone, matched the DNA profile of Aaron Susa. He was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with second-degree murder.

The document said 31-year-old Susa's DNA is on file at the Hawaii Criminal Justice Information System because he was convicted of drug offenses in Hawaii in 2005.

Susa pleaded not guilty on Monday to the murder charge and is being held on $500,000 bail.