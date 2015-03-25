Police Arrest One of Britain's Most Wanted Criminals

Police in Spain have arrested Ronald Priestley, one of Britain's most wanted criminals.

The 69-year-old is wanted over counterfeit money scams worth more than $6.4 million.

He is currently being held in Malaga on a European Arrest Warrant, but could return to Britain to face charges within 10 days.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Captura, a police initiative to find people on the run in Spain who are wanted for crimes in the U.K.

Priestley, wanted by West Yorkshire Police, is the 25th person arrested as a result of the operation.

The justice and home affairs attaché at the British Embassy in Spain, Robbie Bulloch, said: "This arrest is an important reminder that large scale fraud is a serious offence which does harm ordinary people."

"Thanks to a great public response to the Captura campaign, the pressure on criminals on the run in Spain is stronger than ever."

