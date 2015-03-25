Pixar Stock at Record High on 'Incredibles'' Expected Success

Pixar Animation Studios Inc.'s (PIXR) stock rose to an all-time high on Friday, lifted by expectations for the success for its latest computer-animated film, "The Incredibles (search)."

Shares in Pixar, whose films are released through a partnership with Walt Disney Co. (DIS), rose 3.85 percent to $83.97 on the New York Stock Exchange (search). Earlier they touched $84.18.

"The pre-buzz is very good," said William Blair analyst David Farina, who rates Pixar stock "outperform." "I think (the film) is going to do well. The question is how well."

"The Incredibles," a superhero satire, was directed and conceived by Brad Bird (search). The movie, which opens nationwide on Friday, is the first by Pixar centered on human characters and aimed at adults as well as children.

Farina said the film's PG-rating due to some animated violence might limit its overall Box Office draw. While Wall Street has high hopes, analysts believe "The Incredibles" is unlikely to reach levels of another Pixar hit, "Finding Nemo," which cleared about $865 million at the Box Office.

Pixar, which is chaired and majority-owned by Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) founder Steve Jobs (search), held premieres of "The Incredibles" for Wall Street earlier this week.

That, combined with favorable reviews in national publications such as the New York Times, is also helping lift the shares, said Jefferies analyst Robert Routh.

Routh expects the film to bring in about $610 million worldwide.

The stock gain may also be due to anticipation of a new Pixar strategic partnership, after the company's deal with Disney ends with the next animated release, he said.

"When that happens, the economics to Pixar will be materially higher than they are under the current deal with Disney," Routh said.