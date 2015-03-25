Pest Control Company Charged With Animal Cruelty After Squirrel Found 'Cooked to Death'

The owner of a New Jersey pest control company has been charged with animal cruelty after a squirrel was found dead in a rooftop trap.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals charged Kathleen Buck, owner of Critter Ridder, on Friday.

Chief Buddy Amato says a professional complex hired Critter Ridder to help get rid of the squirrel. He says a trap was set Wednesday for the animal, and no one returned to check on it.

Amato says the squirrel was found "cooked to death on the hot roof" Thursday afternoon.

Buck faces four counts of animal cruelty, including one that cites her for not providing the squirrel with adequate food, water and shelter.

She calls the situation a "misunderstanding," and says customers usually call when an animal is caught.