Paula Abdul 'Concerned' About New 'Idol' Judge

Paula Abdul is excited but "concerned" about new "American Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi, she told Phoenix's 104.7 KISS FM Johnjay & Rich radio show on Monday.

"I am concerned about the audience and acceptance. Time will tell. We'll see," she said.

She also said producers hired the Grammy-nominated songwriter because they "wanted to try a change."

"They always tried for a fourth judge because it followed the format of the original show, 'Pop Idol,'" Abdul said. "We haven't had much luck with that working, but we're gonna give it another try."

When asked if she, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell have sat down with DioGuardi to test their chemistry, Abdul replied, "Nope," and laughed.

What happens if she and Jackson vote one way, but DioGuardi disagrees?

"That's gonna be weird if it's a split decision," Abdul said. "I'm sure Simon will get to make the final [call]."

"It takes the fun out of all the hard work I do to push those kids through," she added.

DioGuardi begins her "Idol" journey Tuesday during auditions in New York. It will be the judges' first time together in one room; DioGuardi said she only just met host Ryan Seacrest on Monday morning.

DioGuardio's songs have been recorded by Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood and Pink, among others. Her recent Top 40 hits include Stefani's "Rich Girl," Aguilera's "Ain't No Other Man," Clarkson's "Walk Away" and Dion's "Taking Chances."

"Idol" premieres in January.