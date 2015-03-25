Passengers, Crew Rescued From Trapped Cruise

The 65 passengers and 41 crew members aboard a cruise ship that ran aground off Antarctica have been safely transferred to another ship, the operator and Argentine navy announced Wednesday.

Ship operator Quark Expeditions said in a news release that the 106 people aboard the Bahamian-flagged Ocean Nova are now sailing on the Clipper Adventure.

The Clipper Adventure will return to Ushuaia, Argentina's southernmost city and the original jumping-off point for the 15-day voyage exploring the polar circle.

The Ocean Nova ran aground earlier Tuesday morning amid high winds, but was unable to break free during the rising evening tide as officials had hoped.

Quark Expeditions said "continuing high winds thwarted the attempt to dislodge" the ship Wednesday afternoon.

The cruise ship remains aground, but suffered no damage or leaks. An additional inspection is needed once the boat is afloat, but Quark Expeditions said it did not think there would be any negative impact on the environment.