Paris Hilton: Doctors Thought I Was Having 'Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Claustrophobia'

Her cloistered stay in a Los Angeles mansion will be brief.

Paris Hilton was expected to make her first televised comments on life after jail Wednesday during an interview on CNN's "Larry King Live."

The 26-year-old hotel heiress and notorious party girl walked out of the Century Regional Detention Facility early Tuesday and was immediately driven to her grandparents' home in fashionable Holmby Hills. She remained inside throughout the day.

• PHOTO ESSAY: Paris Hilton Released From Jail

Get complete coverage in FOXNews.com's Paris Hilton Celebrity Center.

Hilton has given hints about what she might say about her future during brief interviews while in county lockup.

"I want to help build a transitional home so that when inmates leave here they don't have to go back to the street," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest from jail last week.

She also said she'd like to change her image.

"I used to act dumb. It was an act. I am 26 years old, and that act is no longer cute," Hilton told ABC News' Barbara Walters.

She revealed more details in a post-jail interview with People magazine, on newsstands Friday. Excerpts were posted Wednesday on People's Web site.

Hilton said doctors observing her thought she was having "severe anxiety, panic attacks, claustrophobia."

She added that during her first few days behind bars, "I was basically in the fetal position, basically in hysterics."

Her medical condition prompted Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca to transfer Hilton to home confinement just days into her sentence, igniting furious debate over celebrity treatment in the jail system.

Hilton has said she was "shocked" by the attention given to her case.

To help reshape her image, Hilton has enlisted crisis management expert Michael Sitrick, whose Los Angeles firm has represented talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, singer R. Kelly and drummer Tommy Lee.

She tells those who doubt her sincerity: "They're wrong and they don't know me. I'm a good person. I'm a compassionate person. I have a big heart. I'm sincere, and they'll see," according to People.

For now, however, the image splashed on the Internet, television and in newspapers has been of her red-carpet style exit from jail, strutting past the assembled masses in tight jeans and white stiletto heels and slapping hands with sheriff's deputies holding photographers at bay.

At her grandparents' mansion, more than a dozen cars pulled up and were quickly buzzed inside, while photographers and journalists waited for any sign of Hilton.

Hilton's path to jail began Sept. 7, when she failed a sobriety test after police saw her weaving down a street in her Mercedes-Benz. Hilton, who said she was hungry and on the way to get a hamburger, pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving and was sentenced to three years' probation.

In the months that followed she was stopped twice by officers who discovered her driving with a suspended license. The second stop landed her in court and then in jail.

• PHOTO ESSAY: Paris Hilton Released From Jail

Get complete coverage in FOXNews.com's Paris Hilton Celebrity Center.