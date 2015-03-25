Pair Accused of Using Dating Ads to Lure Robbery Victims

A man and woman duo have been charged with multiple counts of robbery and kidnapping for allegedly duping men with the prospect of dates with women and then robbing them, MyFOXTwinCities.com reported.

Shanita Cannon and Carl Townsend allegedly lured at least nine unsuspecting victims by placing companionship ads in newspapers and on the web.

“At times (the suspects) do use weapons. It's a calculated orchestrated event going on here," Sgt. Jesse Garcia of the Minneapolis Police Department told the station.

The men who claim to be victims say the couple seduced them into similar set-ups, and they think there are more victims who are too embarrassed to come forward, the station reported.

