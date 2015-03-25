Owen Wilson Attends Movie Premiere for 'Darjeeling Limited'

Owen Wilson has returned to the public eye, making an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, "The Darjeeling Limited."

Sporting a shaggy blond beard and wearing a dark jacket, Wilson was joined by cast mates Adrien Brody, Anjelica Huston, Jason Schwartzman and filmmaker Wes Anderson. It was among Wilson's first public appearances since an apparent suicide attempt in late August.

The premiere was held Thursday night at the headquarters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "The Darjeeling Limited," now in theaters, is the story of three brothers who journey by train through India.

Before the movie started, Anderson introduced Wilson, his longtime friend and collaborator, saying, "I've never made a movie without him and I hope I never have to."

Anderson and Wilson have worked together on several films, including "Bottle Rocket," "Rushmore" and "The Royal Tenenbaums," for which they were nominated for a best screenplay Oscar

Wilson, 38, has also starred in "You, Me and Dupree," "Wedding Crashers" and "Starsky & Hutch."