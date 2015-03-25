O'Reilly and Beck Discuss Obama, ACORN

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," June 23, 2009. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Watch "The O'Reilly Factor" weeknights at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: Now for the top story tonight, let's bring in FOX News analyst Glenn Beck, who has some thoughts on [Obama's] Q & A today. Mr. Beck is the author of the new book "Common Sense."

GLENN BECK, FOX NEWS HOST: Which is lacking, sadly lacking in Washington.

O'REILLY: Common sense.

BECK: But there's no common sense in what he just said.

O'REILLY: Wait, wait, wait. Don't outrun your coverage here. I watched your program today, "The Beck Factor" right at 5:00.

BECK: "The O'Beck Factor."

O'REILLY: Right. You didn't really pay much attention to President Obama in the press conference.

BECK: No.

O'REILLY: Why?

Click here to watch Beck in the No Spin Zone!

BECK: Because I think that you're hearing the same old, same old from him. I led with the monologue about our government, you know, if they were a parent, he is being abusive. He's an alcoholic. He is in denial. What are we doing?

O'REILLY: If the government were a parent.

BECK: If it were a parent.

O'REILLY: All right.

BECK: They are destroying our education.

O'REILLY: You feel oppressed?

BECK: No, they're destroying our education system. When vouchers work, they get rid of them. They're spending us into oblivion.

O'REILLY: OK, but again, let's not get ahead of ourselves. So you say that President Obama is not even worth listening to?

BECK: No, he's worth listening to, but I didn't hear anything new there, did you? He didn't answer, are we going to have hot dogs for 4th of July with the Iranians?

O'REILLY: No, he didn't answer the hot dog question, but…

BECK: Right.

O'REILLY: I thought Major's question was a good one.

BECK: Major's question was a good one.

O'REILLY: Right. But the fact that he doesn't answer specifically and I don't I don't have any beef with how Obama's handled Iran so far, as you might know. But the fact that he didn't answer the hot dog question, yeah, it's interesting.

BECK: I mean, I just hope that they're at least Hebrew National. I mean…

O'REILLY: Well, you know, we got Nathans here in New York. They're very good. But I'm getting the feeling from the Beck operation…

BECK: Oh, boy. The Beck operation.

O'REILLY: The Beck operation, on radio and television.

BECK: Yes, deep in the boughs. Yes.

O'REILLY: That you don't have any use for Obama at all?

BECK: No.

O'REILLY: You don't have any use for the man?

BECK: No, I respect the office of the…

O'REILLY: Did you have any use for President Bush?

BECK: Not towards the end, not so much.

O'REILLY: So you didn't have any toward the end from Bush and none from Obama at all.

BECK: Yeah, my turning point on the government really was the border, the border issue. You can't make the case to me that you care about our security and then you leave the border open.

O'REILLY: No, the border was big for us.

BECK: Well, I understand, but that was the beginning. That was the genesis for me saying wait a minute, nothing makes sense here.

O'REILLY: OK.

BECK: There's no common sense in any of this.

O'REILLY: But I'm really fascinated by your take on Barack Obama.

BECK: OK.

O'REILLY: All right. Now do you feel that he's incompetent?

BECK: No, no, no. I think he's brilliant.

O'REILLY: OK.

BECK: I think he — I think the way he sees America is kind of like if he were talking to me and he'd say, Glenn, I'm not trying to destroy your marriage. I just see your wife with me. He's not trying to destroy the country. He just has a radically different view.

O'REILLY: All right. So you think he's a really strong left-wing ideologue?

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: And he wants to impose, what? What is the end game for Barack Obama in Beck's opinion?

BECK: I'm not sure what the end game is.

O'REILLY: You're not sure?

BECK: No, no, no. I would say that it is European style socialism. That's what I would think it is.

O'REILLY: So he thinks France is the optimum?

BECK: I don't know. Bill, here's where I'm left. I'm left with Barack Obama. Nothing makes sense, you know, and I know we can't continue to monetize our debt. We can't continue.

O'REILLY: Well, he's got — sure. And that's where…

BECK: What is he doing?

O'REILLY: You know who's on this program tomorrow night?

BECK: Who?

O'REILLY: Barney Frank.

BECK: No.

O'REILLY: Yeah, Barney will be back. And I'm going to get into this with the spending.

BECK: Uh-huh.

O'REILLY: Also, ACORN. You and I are collaborating in ACORN.

BECK: Aha, yes.

O'REILLY: We want them investigated.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: But Nancy Pelosi and some others in Congress…

BECK: Yeah.

O'REILLY: ...have slapped down…

BECK: Yeah.

O'REILLY: ...a Republican, slapped down a Republican effort to bring a federal investigation of ACORN, correct?

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: Now you brought some…

BECK: Yes, I brought some…

O'REILLY: You brought some stuff?

BECK: I brought some stuff. Let's just say, this is the ACORN house. This is the little funeral home in New Orleans. This is the ACORN house. And all the ACORN people are here in the house, OK?

O'REILLY: They all live together?

BECK: Well, it's twisted, but this is Dale Rathke. He's the founder. And this is his brother.

O'REILLY: OK.

BECK: Don't ask a lot of questions.

O'REILLY: Not literally.

BECK: Don't ask a lot of questions.

O'REILLY: All right. OK.

BECK: So they're all in the house. They're all in the house.

O'REILLY: OK, they're all in the atrium now.

BECK: Now everybody wants to investigate ACORN. This is what I said about two or three months ago. Stop concentrating here.

O'REILLY: At the house?

BECK: At the house.

O'REILLY: Don't concentrate at the house.

BECK: Because this guy…

O'REILLY: Dale Rathke.

BECK: …and his brother, Duane, they're getting into their sports car and they're driving away. Meanwhile, our government which says oh, we're working on all of this. Our government is standing over here when the real villains are driving away.

O'REILLY: Where are they going?

BECK: They've changed their — changing the name of ACORN.

O'REILLY: Right, we know that.

BECK: They're changing it and they're going over.

O'REILLY: I heard they're changing it to the YMCA. Is that wrong?

BECK: I don't…

O'REILLY: They have an image problem with ACORN.

BECK: Could be.

O'REILLY: So Village People have a song everybody knows YMCA.

BECK: I just — and his pants are down. It's uncomfortable.

O'REILLY: All right. So they changed the name, but where is Dale and — where are they driving?

BECK: There's 270 organizations that you and I have discussed before…

O'REILLY: Right.

BECK: ...that are run by these people…

O'REILLY: Right.

BECK: ...including unions, etc., etc. And it's an international — while we have to shut the house down…

O'REILLY: Right.

BECK: ...we have to understand that when we do investigations over here, we must look for the people who are driving away. These guys, they'll just shut this down and open it up some place else.

O'REILLY: Well, you figure if the FBI gets involved, they will be able to track Dale and his brother down particularly looking like that.

BECK: Well.

O'REILLY: They'll be able to find them. Right.

BECK: I mean, Dale is pretty hard to miss.

O'REILLY: All right, there you go, everybody, Glenn Beck, "The Beck Factor."

Content and Programming Copyright 2009 FOX News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Transcription Copyright 2009 CQ Transcriptions, LLC, which takes sole responsibility for the accuracy of the transcription. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. No license is granted to the user of this material except for the user's personal or internal use and, in such case, only one copy may be printed, nor shall user use any material for commercial purposes or in any fashion that may infringe upon FOX News Network, LLC'S and CQ Transcriptions, LLC's copyrights or other proprietary rights or interests in the material. This is not a legal transcript for purposes of litigation.