Oregon Woman Becomes U.S. Citizen at Age 104

Marion Pringle has celebrated a lot of birthdays, but perhaps none were as sweet as her 104th, when she finally received proof she's a U.S. citizen.

The Portland woman was born in Canada in 1906 and no longer drives but needed to renew her license to keep her medical records current — and Oregon now requires proof of citizenship for a license.

Pringle didn't have it.

She moved to Portland as a girl but never got the documents the state now requires. Pringle finally proved her citizenship through Census records found by the Oregon Historical Society.

She celebrated her 104th birthday on Tuesday — and got a surprise visit from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service officials who gave her the papers and administered the oath of citizenship.