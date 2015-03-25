Oregon State Troopers Seize 250,000 Ecstasy Tablets During Traffic Stop

Oregon State troopers say they've made their largest known seizure of ecstasy tablets during a traffic stop near Wilsonville.

The Interstate-5 stop Wednesday netted 250,000 tablets, about 143 pounds. One person was arrested.

Police say they stopped a 1996 Ford Thunderbird with Washington license plates about noon for a traffic violation.

Pedro Moya Gonzalez, a 55-year-old California resident, was the lone occupant.

A Washington County sheriff's drug dog discovered the pills with an estimated valued of about $2 million in the car's interior.

Gonzalez was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance.