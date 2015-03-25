One-Time 10-Ounce Baby Well on Way to Terrible Two's, Mom Says

A little girl born almost 19 months ago after just 22 weeks gestation and weighing less than 10 ounces is well on her way to her terrible two's, her mother told the Daily Mail.

Amillia Sonja Taylor is the first known baby to survive after a gestation period of fewer than 23 weeks. She was just 9 1/2 inches long when she was born Oct. 24, 2006. Full-term births come after 37 to 40 weeks.

Amillia left Baptist Children's Hospital in Miami with her parents on February 21, 2007, 11 days before her actual due date and weighing just 4 pounds. She was still on oxygen at the time and needed asthma medication for her fragile lungs, the report said.

Currently, Amillia weighs 6 pounds, 14 ounces and is doing well, her mother Sonja Taylor told the Daily Mail.

"At 13 months, as clear as anything, Amillia called out dadda, the most wonderful sound I have ever heard," Sonja Taylor said. "She did everything she was supposed to — sitting up, taking her first faltering steps, and now chatting away. She has grown into the little girl from Eddie's dream."

Amillia was conceived through in vitro fertilization after several failed attempts by Sonja and her husband Eddie Taylor to conceive naturally. Once again, Sonja Taylor is pregnant through IVF, according to the report.

