Officials: 4 Dead Pit Bulls in New York Trash Were Victims of Dogfighting

Authorities say four dead pit bulls found in an upstate New York trash bin earlier this month died of injuries consistent with dogfighting.

Police in the town of Crawford in northern Orange County say necropsies revealed that the dogs died of hemorrhaging from wounds that could only be caused by fighting other dogs.

Two male and two female pit bulls were found Oct. in a garbage container at a business in Crawford, 70 miles northwest of New York City. Police believe the dogs had died a few days earlier.

Authorities say there's no evidence connecting the dogs to the property owner.