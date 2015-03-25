'Octo-Mom's' Doctor Expelled From Organization

The Beverly Hills doctor who gave fertility treatments to octuplets mom Nadya Suleman has been expelled from a professional organization.

Dr. Michael Kamrava was kicked out of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine last month.

Group spokesman Sean Tipton said Monday that Kamrava has repeatedly violated the group's standards. Tipton won't provide details but says Kamrava was not expelled because of his work with any single patient.

Suleman has said Kamrava implanted her with six embryos — far more than national guidelines specify. Suleman gave birth to octuplets in January.

The decision may be a blow to Kamrava's prestige but it won't keep him from practicing medicine. Tipton says the non-profit group has no such legal authority.

A message was left with Kamrava.