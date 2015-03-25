Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update May 18, 2015

Obama's Infomercial Paints Grim Picture of America

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld, | Fox News

So I watched Obama's infomercial and forgive me if, unlike Chris Mathews, I didn't soak my Depends.

As I watched, all I could be was... confused.

Obama produced what can only be described as bizarro-propaganda: A dour documentary designed to undermine an Eastern Bloc country circa 1974. Ten minutes into the thing, I was expecting a bunch of fat babushkas in headscarves fighting over the last loaf of stale bread. Out of fear, I actually boiled and ate a neighbor's dog.

This was a view of our country seen, grimly, from the outside looking in: A place where everyone is sick, poor or sickly poor. I call it "Hugo porn" — the kind of stuff that gives Chavez a chubby.

It's as if the most successful and selfless country in the history of the world never existed. Instead, we have East Germany without the lederhosen or the sausage.

But I guess, in order to sell himself, Barack has to sell the rest of the country short.

When it was over, however, I felt like I always do after ingesting a hard sell: Convinced I was being sold something I didn't need. To me, Obama's gleaming valentine to himself succeeded in only reminding me of the Soloflex in the garage: Once shiny and new, it's now covered in my soiled shorts.

And if you disagree with me, then you sir are worse than Hitler.

Greg Gutfeld hosts "Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld" weekdays at 3 a.m. ET. Send your comments to: redeye@foxnews.com

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld