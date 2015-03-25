'O54MA' Road Ban: U.K. Blacklists Terror License Plates

License plate numbers that may be snapped up by terrorist sympathizers have been banned in the U.K.

They are among hundreds of potentially offensive plates spotted by licensing chiefs.

O54MA (Osama), HO57AGE (hostage), BU58OMB (bus bomb), MA56ACA (massacre), and HE58OLA (Hezbollah) will not be issued by the department of motor vehicles. Anything including JIHAD or HAMAS is also out.

Other plates on a black list drawn up by a secret panel are thought provocative on religious grounds or likely to spark racial hatred.

They include MO56LEM (Moslem), anything with the letters KORAN or JESUS, GA55OVN (gas oven) and GOO5TEP (goosestep).

Plates like BOO4ZYY (boozy) are banned to discourage drunk driving. And SEX is not allowed.

A spokesman for the Swansea-based Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency said: “Every number is checked to ensure it doesn’t cause offense.”

Lib Dem transport spokesman Norman Baker, who obtained the list under Freedom of Information laws, said: "Some combinations would be deeply offensive. But it’s over the top to ban words about booze and sex. It’s a bit nanny state."

