NYPD Say Brooklyn Day Care Used as Drug Haven

Police say a Brooklyn day care center where police officers shot an armed man during a robbery attempt was being used as a drug haven.

Police said Saturday they found 10 pounds of marijuana and $100,000 in cash in the basement of the Special Moments Daycare.

New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly says the day care center's owner has been arrested, and her husband is negotiating to surrender. The center's telephone rang unanswered Saturday, and police didn't know whether the two had lawyers.

Police say children were lying down for naps when two men burst in around noon Friday, while a third man stayed outside as a lookout.

Police shot one of the men in the center; he's hospitalized in stable condition. No children were hurt.

The three suspects have been arrested.