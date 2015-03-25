NYC Cops: Teen Slain for iPod

Two teenagers were under arrest Sunday on suspicion of killing another teen for his iPod (search) portable music player, police said.

The boys were facing charges of murder, robbery and weapons possession in the death of 15-year-old Christopher Rose (search), police said.

Rose and three friends were accosted by a group of young men Saturday evening in Brooklyn (search), police said. Members of the group demanded Rose's iPod and stabbed him twice in the chest when he resisted. The group fled, taking Rose's iPod and a backpack, police said.

Police also have reported a wave of iPod robberies on city subways, saying in April that 50 iPods had been stolen this year, compared to none over the same period last year.

Authorities believe that most robbers kept the devices, which can retail for about $100 to $500, for personal use rather than selling them.