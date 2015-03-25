Notable Quotes: Reactions to Bolton Nod

Reaction to President Bush's nomination of John R. Bolton to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations:

— "At a time when President Bush has recognized we need to begin repairing our damaged relations with the rest of the world, he nominates someone with a long history of being opposed to working cooperatively with other nations." — Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

— "If the president is serious about reaching out to the world, why would he choose someone who has expressed such disdain for working with our allies? ... Quite simply, Mr. Bolton's nomination carries with it baggage we cannot afford." — Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.

— "For myself, I have several contacts with him, I know that we can work together. We have different views but also we have many things in common. ... I hope that once he's here he will have a deeper perception of what the U.N. is about." — China's U.N. Ambassador Wang Guangya.

— "We have all kinds of people in the United Nations. At the end we end up always with consensual views. (Former U.N. Ambassador John) Danforth was not a diplomat and he came here and he did an excellent job. So you don't have to be a career diplomat to be successful at the United Nations."— Algeria's U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Baali.

— "I think any nomination, any designation, is to send a message. I don't know what is the message." — Argentina's U.N. Ambassador Cesar Mayoral.