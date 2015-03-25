Not Family Friendly? Cheetah Girls Out of the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Disney’s fun-lovin’ girl group The Cheetah Girls hit headlines last week when one of its members, Adrienne Bailon, had nude pics leaked over the internet in what turned out to be a PR stunt that went terribly wrong.

But are all the girls now paying the price?

It was suddenly revealed earlier this week that the popular girl group would no longer be appearing in the family-friendly Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, sparking speculation that Adrienne ’s scandal is too blame.

"Performer confirmations are always fluid and subject to change for any live event," a rep from Macy’s Media Relations told Tarts. "The Cheetah Girls were scheduled to appear in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but due to scheduling issues they could not make it."

Hmmm, according to their tour schedule the gals have a gig in Pittsburgh the day before and another concert the following evening in Ohio but the public holiday remains singing-free.

Bailon’s rep did not respond for comment.

The Macy’s Parade will instead be headlined by a bunch of other tween idols including Miley Cyrus, David Archuleta and rising American all-girl group The Clique Girlz .

Mel B & Kelly Monaco to Headline New Adults-Only Vegas Show

It looks like Las Vegas will be heating up a little earlier then normal next year, as Mel B and Kelly Monaco have just sealed the deal to appear in a sexy new topless production entitled "Peepshow" at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino which will open for previews on March 30, 2009.

We’re told Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown will be the "Peep Diva" and take charge as the mistress of ceremonies while "General Hospital" hottie Kelly Monaco will take the stage as "Bo Peep," a timid girl who the Diva guides in her transformation into a confident, sensual woman. At this stage neither starlet will bare their breasts, but will be surrounded by a slew of semi-naked burlesque beauties.

"We have gathered 20 of the sexiest dancers from film, video, and Broadway to bring a truly American form of entertainment back to the strip," the show’s director Jerry Mitchell said. "The art of the tease, mixed with humor, razzle-dazzle, and today’s sexy music, with PEEPSHOW these stunning dancers will use their bodies to tell a story."

Ticket prices range from $65-$100, but for those who want to add a little more naughtiness to their Sin City experience, VIP packages are available for around $149 which include personal bottle service.

Sarah Silverman & Jimmy Kimmel Romantically Reunited?

It was a star-studded affair at the Chateau Marmont on Tuesday night as the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Fox, Russell Brand, Jon Hamm and the Kardashian sisters dolled up for the 13th Annual "GQ Man of the Year" soiree.

But all eyes were on the not-so "former" flames Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel, who showed up hand-in-hand and were one of the last A-list attendees to stroll inside. The two goofed around together playfully at the party, and refused to leave each other's side -- acting like much more than just good friends.

"They're working it out," a source close to the couple said, adding that since they've been back spending a lot of quality time together they've never been happier. "One step at a time."

The comedic couple hit splitsville earlier this year after six years together, but judging by their lovey-dovey smiles and constant touching it looks like the best part of their breaking up has been their making up. ...

Mila Kunis in Trouble With Macaulay Culkin For Deceiving the Yankees

Mila Kunis plays a sexy Russian assassin who whips and hits in the thriller "Max Payne," but she also believes these skills are ones all ladies should possess away from the lights and camera.

"I think it's very important for all women to be able to kick butt," Kunis said. "I was raised to be a very strong woman and if that means kicking, you kick.

Amid murmurs that Mila is getting ready to marry her longtime lover Macaulay Culkin (a name she rarely mentions in public) the 25-year-old admitted that her "Home Alone" actor has control of her sports team selections. So after having worked with Boston boy Mark Wahlberg on "Max Payne" and then Ben Affleck on the upcoming "Extract," Mila was given a great education of the Red Sox.

"It’s all I hear about. My old boss, Tom Werner, is a partial owner of the Red Sox so we went and saw a bunch of games together," she recently told Tarts. "But this is going to cause a serious fight, I need to stop. My man is such a Yankee; this is not okay to talk about."

Meanwhile "Max Payne" co-star Mark Wahlberg revealed that his Christian faith literally saved his life, leading him from the wrong side of the law into the depths of the acting arena.

"I’ve beaten up a lot of people in the past and been beaten up quite a few times. I was incarcerated for a little while, had many run-ins with the law, many scary situations and I've never had any real acting training," Wahlberg said. "But I’m happily here (in Hollywood) thanks to God’s good graces. I’m very blessed and very fortunate."

Speaking of being bashed, Mark’s fellow film star Chris "Ludacris" Bridges seems to have a fetish for female fighting…

"I think it's sexy as hell when a woman takes charge. I love it," the rapper-turned-actor said with a smile. "My biggest addiction is being bashed by women."

