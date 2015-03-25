Northwest Plane Lands Safely After Hitting Pigeons

A Northwest Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Las Vegas has landed safely after hitting a flock of pigeons shortly after takeoff. No one was hurt.

Melissa Scovronski, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the plane hit about 15 pigeons about 2:40 p.m. Saturday while departing from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. She said it landed safely back in Minneapolis.

Northwest said flight 195 had 202 passengers and seven crew members aboard. Spokeswoman Ashley Black said all the passengers were moved to another Northwest flight.

Mechanics were inspecting the aircraft. Federal authorities will investigate the incident.