Nor'easter Expected to Dump More Than a Foot of Snow in Parts of New England

A January thaw featuring record-breaking warmth is about to become a distant memory as a nor'easter bears down on northern New England with the potential of more than a foot of snow in parts of the region.

Heavy snow warnings were posted for most of Maine and New Hampshire and parts of Vermont were under a winter storm watch with snow expected early Monday.

In southern New Hampshire, accmulations of 8 to 14 inches of snow expected by Monday evening, while Maine's southern coast is expected to see 4 to 8 inches, said Butch Roberts of the National Weather Service.

New England Live Doppler Radar Animation

The track of the storm puts the heaviest accumulations in southern, coastal areas, but all of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont should see at least some snow, with most of it falling during the day Monday, affecting the morning and evening commute.

Southern New England could get walloped as well. By day's end, the storm could dump up to a foot of snow in Boston and Worcester.

Cape Cod may pick up an inch or two but could also experience high winds.

In Connecticut, the National Weather Service says the powerful coastal storm will dump up to 14 inches of snow in the state by the time it moves out late Monday afternoon.

Forecasters say both the morning and afternoon rush hours will be affected as the snow piles up at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour through the day and visibility on the roads becomes poor.

A heavy snow warning will be in effect beginning at 9 p.m. in western parts of the state and ending 7 p.m. Monday in eastern portions. The Weather Service says the heaviest snow is expected during the day Monday.

Northern sections of Connecticut are expected to receive the most snow. Coastal areas in Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties can expect 5 to 8 inches of snow, while coastal New London county will get 2 to 4 inches.

