No Cars Needed as Drive-In Theater Opens in Manhattan

Manhattan's only drive-in movie theater fits up to six passengers, doesn't require you to have your own car and isn't even outdoors.

But never mind the limitations: How about watching a classic movie while sitting in a cool, blue 1965 Ford Falcon convertible?

That's what you get when you pay $75 per show at the mini theater, called DRV-IN, which also features a full concession stand.

"It was fantastic. I absolutely loved it," said tourist Sam Robinson, visiting from London, after he caught "Back to the Future" in the tiny cinema. "It was such a special experience."

The theater is temporary, operated by Grand Opening, a storefront that changes randomly.

The venue previously featured a ping pong table with competitions broadcast on YouTube. The drive-in opened in late September.