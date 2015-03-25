Nicole Kidman to Promote Nintendo Brain-Training Game

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman is now keeping company with Mario and Luigi.

The star of "The Hours" and "Moulin Rouge" will appear a new European advertising campaign for Nintendo's video game “Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day” for the portable Nintendo DS , the company announced Monday.

Kidman, 40, will appear in a series of print and television ads for the 60-day "brain training" software, where she'll train her brain and speak into the DS microphone, the company said.

Once her mental fitness regimen is complete, Kidman’s brain age will be revealed to the public, video-game Web site 1up.com reported.

"I love the concept that Nintendo is reaching out to new audiences with their self-improvement products,” Kidman said in a press release. “Most importantly, I've quickly found that training my brain is a great way to keep my mind feeling young."

Kidman was chosen as the video game series’ representative because of her widespread appeal to mainstream audiences of all ages and backgrounds, Nintendo said.

"The Brain Training phenomenon is sweeping the globe, enjoyed by over 10 million people from grandparents to Oscar-winning actors," Dawn Paine, marking director of Nintendo UK, said in a statement. "We believe that Nicole Kidman's leading role in the campaign and the revelation of her DS Brain Age will surprise and excite people all over Europe."

The video-game software, geared to those aged 9 to 99, is set to hit Europe on June 29 and the United States on August 20.

Kidman has also appeared in advertisements for Chanel perfume.