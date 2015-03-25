Nick Nolte's Son Arrested for DUI

TMZ has learned Nick Nolte's son was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance yesterday in Santa Monica.

Law enforcement sources tell us Brawley King Nolte — who starred as the kidnapped son in "Ransom" back in the day — struck another vehicle while making a lane change yesterday afternoon.

When cops arrived, we're told the 23-year-old showed signs of impairment, so cops conducted field sobriety tests and eventually arrested him. Nolte's bail was set at $5,000.

Nick was arrested for DUI back in 2002.

FULL STORY: Click here to read the full report from TMZ.