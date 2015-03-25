Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

New York Teen Firefighter Sets Fire at Church to be 'Hero'

By | Associated Press

LEWISBORO, N.Y. – New York state police say a teenage firefighter in Westchester County has admitted to setting a blaze at a local church so that he could gain attention as a hero.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Iacovino was charged with third-degree arson, a felony, in connection with a fire Monday at St. Paul's Chapel in Lewisboro.

Investigator Michael Honig says the fire merely scorched a back staircase leading into the church. No one was hurt.

Read more about the fire.

The teenager couldn't be reached Monday. His mother, Marianne Iacovino, says her son is a "really good kid" and that he is "just a little confused."

The teenager is being held at a local jail. Bail is set at $5,000.