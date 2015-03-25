New York Teen Firefighter Sets Fire at Church to be 'Hero'

New York state police say a teenage firefighter in Westchester County has admitted to setting a blaze at a local church so that he could gain attention as a hero.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Iacovino was charged with third-degree arson, a felony, in connection with a fire Monday at St. Paul's Chapel in Lewisboro.

Investigator Michael Honig says the fire merely scorched a back staircase leading into the church. No one was hurt.

Read more about the fire.

The teenager couldn't be reached Monday. His mother, Marianne Iacovino, says her son is a "really good kid" and that he is "just a little confused."

The teenager is being held at a local jail. Bail is set at $5,000.