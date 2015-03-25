A new sitcom, Bob Dylan, Conan O'Brien and Survivor are in the glow of The Foxlight.

Is it just me or is Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new sitcom not as bad as everyone says? Okay. Some think that countdown in the lower left hand corner of Watching Ellie is counting down to its cancellation.

Bob Dylan a movie star? Rumors have him ready to come back to the big screen for the first time in nearly 15 years. Does anyone remember his last film? Me neither. What's he going to do, remake Kenny Roger's The Gambler and call it The Mumbler?

Conan O'Brien is staying right where he's been for the last ten years — NBC. He's signed a deal that keeps him at the network through December 2005. O'Brien jokes that by his "thirteenth year we should really know if this thing works or not."

Finally, Survivor 4 premieres this week. Does anyone care?