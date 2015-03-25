New Jersey Mom Accused of Killing Daughter, Injuring Other Child

Police say a New Jersey woman killed her four-year-old daughter, attempted to kill her six-year-old daughter and then tried to kill herself during a brutal attack Sunday morning.

Morris County prosecutors say 33-year-old Jenny Erazo-Rodriguez faces charges of murder, attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Bail is set at $1 million.

Morris Township police responded to the home Sunday and found a neighbor administering CPR to an unconscious 4-year-old girl on the lawn.

Another neighbor was caring for the girl's 6-year-old sister. Officials say she was conscious, but lethargic.

According to MyFOXNY, the woman's husband was outside doing yard work when the alleged attack took place.

The younger girl was pronounced dead at Morristown Memorial Hospital. The 6-year-old was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the girls' names, a possible motive or said how the one child died. Investigators carried bags of evidence from the scene during the day-long prob Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.