Nevada Governor-Elect Gibbons Will Not Face Assault Charges

Nevada governor-elect Jim Gibbons will not be prosecuted on allegations that he assaulted a cocktail waitress in a parking garage three weeks before the election, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Clark County District Attorney David Roger said there was insufficient evidence to prove criminal charges against Gibbons "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Prosecutors will, however, investigate separate allegations made by Chrissy Mazzeo, 32, and her lawyers that people associated with Gibbons tried to interfere with the investigation.

"There are allegations that certain individuals tried to influence Miss Mazzeo's testimony to police," Roger said. "We're going to go wherever the investigation takes us."

Roger would not identify the individuals.

Mazzeo accused Gibbons, a five-term congressman, of pushing her against a wall and propositioning her in a parking garage across the street from a restaurant where the two had been drinking with friends on Oct. 13.

Gibbons, 61, denied the account, saying he merely caught Mazzeo when she tripped.