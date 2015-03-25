Nazi Resister Freya von Moltke Dies in Vermont

Freya von Moltke, a former Nazi resister who made her home in Vermont, died at the age of 98.

Her son, Helmuth von Moltke, told the Valley News that his German-born mother died Friday after suffering a viral infection earlier in the week.

Freya von Moltke and her husband were prominent members of the German resistance to the Nazis during World War II. Born into a banking family in 1911, Freya Deichmann met her future husband, Helmuth James Graf von Moltke, at age 18 and married him in 1931.

The couple both received law degrees and Helmuth von Moltke set up a law practice in Berlin as Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s. The von Moltkes were vocal in their opposition to Nazism.

Freya von Moltke came to Vermont to live in 1960.