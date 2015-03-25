Navy Helicopter Crashes in West Virginia Hurting 4

The military says a Navy helicopter has crashed during a training exercise in a remote, hilly area of West Virginia, injuring at least four.

West Virginia Air National Guard Lt. Col. Harrison Gilliam (Gill UM) says the accident occurred about 20 miles south of Lewisburg about 2 p.m. Thursday. The helicopter was participating in a training exercise out of Fort Pickett in Virginia.

Gilliam says it wasn't clear how bad the injuries were or what caused the accident.