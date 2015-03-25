National 'Nurse-In' Planned Over Treatment of Breast-Feeding Flier

A national "nurse-in" will be held Tuesday to protest the treatment of a passenger who was kicked off a plane for refusing to cover her baby while breast-feeding.

A similar protest, in which mothers sat on the floor near the Delta Airlines counter, breast-fed their babies and held signs, took place at the Burlington International Airport last week.

Chelsea Clark, 31, of Fairfax said she is using Web message boards to organize a national protest at Delta counters across the country.

What happened to Emily Gillette, of Santa Fe, N.M., has prompted an "out-swell of outrage," Clark said.

"This is for all of the nursing mothers in the country who felt that way," Clark said. "This is our opportunity to make a statement."

The commuter airline operated by Delta said it has disciplined the flight attendant who ordered Gillette off the plane in Burlington.

A spokesman for Freedom Airlines said the pilot apologized and asked Gillette and her family to get back on the plane but Gillette said that never happened.

She's filed a complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission.