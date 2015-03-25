Natalee's Mom: Van der Sloot Lying About Sex

The mother of a missing Alabama teen said Tuesday that a Dutch man was lying when he denied that he and two other youths had sex with the young woman before she disappeared during a trip to Aruba.

Beth Holloway Twitty (search), responding Tuesday to statements from Joran van der Sloot (search) in an interview with the magazine show "A Current Affair," said van der Sloot has admitted sexually assaulting her missing daughter, Natalee Holloway (search).

Holloway Twitty, appearing Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" and CBS's "The Early Show," said van der Sloot and the brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe told Aruban authorities they had sex with her daughter after leaving a bar on the night of May 30.

In the interview, which aired Monday, van der Sloot says, "I kissed with her but neither did Deepak or Satish ever had sex with her and no one ever said otherwise."

Not so, Holloway Twitty told CBS' "The Early Show."

"He admitted this to the interrogators," she said. "He admitted this in front of 10 witnesses in the early morning hours of May 31st of the sexual assault that he committed against Natalee. So, yes, that is a fact."

Holloway, an 18-year-old honors student, had graduated from high school in Mountain Brook, Ala., and was on a class trip to Aruba. She was last seen leaving a bar with the three youths.

Van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers had been held as suspects in the disappearance. But no charges were filed against the three, who were released after an investigation into possible sexual assault and murder.

"I don't respect that the Aruban authority tried to pin that it was a rape case," van der Sloot told the television show. He said both he and Holloway had been drinking when they left the bar. "She wanted to go with me. I wanted to go with her. It was totally consensual."

Van der Sloot, 18, is now attending college in Holland. Holloway's mother said she plans to go to Holland to make sure the case is not forgotten.

She also disputed van der Sloot's statement that he had "never touched a girl in an aggressive way in my life. Never. And there is no one that can come forward and say otherwise."

"Absolutely he's lying," said Holloway Twitty.

Van der Sloot admitted he and the Kalpoes lied when they initially told authorities they dropped Holloway off at her hotel. He said he actually went to a beach with her and left her alone there when she declined to leave with him.

"We agreed to lie," he said.

At another point in the "Current Affair" show he said he lied because he was scared and "didn't want to admit to leaving her alone at the beach."