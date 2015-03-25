NASA Sees Huge Fires Across Parts of N. Korea

NASA has posted a satellite image showing huge plumes of smoke billowing across northeastern North Korea.

NASA says on its Web site that the image was taken Oct. 15.

The image shows more than a dozen clouds of smoke that appear to be blowing eastward, with some of them forming a wide, hazy layer of smoke over the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

There has been no report of fires in North Korean state media. South Korea's government says it has no information on any fires in the North.

Seoul's Chosun Ilbo newspaper says North Koreans may have set the fires intentionally to reclaim farmland.