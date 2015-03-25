Nader to Be on Fla. Ballot

Independent Ralph Nader (search) will be on the November ballot in Florida, where four years ago his candidacy is widely believed to have cost Democrat Al Gore (search) the presidency.

The Reform Party (search), which had endorsed Nader in May, submitted an application to the state's Division of Elections on Tuesday to place Nader and running mate Peter Camejo (search) on the ballot, one day before the deadline.

"We accept it, it will go to the governor, he will certify it, and the names will appear on the ballot," said Jenny Nash, an elections spokeswoman. The governor is Jeb Bush, brother of the Republican president.

Democrats believe Gore would have carried Florida in 2000 -- and thus won the presidency -- if Nader hadn't been on the ballot as a Green Party candidate. President Bush won Florida by 537 votes after five weeks of recounts. Nader received 97,421 votes. Democrats say most of those votes would have gone to Gore.

The Florida Democratic Party has promised to scrutinize the ballot application for a possible challenge.