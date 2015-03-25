N.J. Man Pleads Not Guilty in Child's Shooting Death

A Paterson man has pleaded not guilty in the accidental shooting death of a 5-year-old boy by his 6-year-old brother.

Twenty-three-year-old Jalik Jones was arraigned Monday on reckless manslaughter and weapons charges. He is being held in jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Prosecutors say Jones, a convicted felon, illegally acquired a .380-caliber handgun and kept it at his mother's house in the bedroom he shared with 5-year-old Daron Mayes.

Police say Daron and his 6-year-old brother were watching television Dec. 20 when they found the gun. It fired once, hitting Daron in the back of the head.

Jones' attorney, Paul Fernandez, says the defense intends to show "what really happened" the night of the shooting.