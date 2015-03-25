N.C. Boy Dies Playing Football

An 8-year-old boy died after collapsing while doing exercises at the start of football practice, officials said.

Matthew Surcy (search) collapsed and stopped breathing as he exercised with teammates at the start of practice Friday at an elementary school, his family said. Coaches and staff tried to revive the boy before emergency crews arrived and took over.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

"It was not from a traumatic event. He was not tackled or hit or anything like that," said Tommy Cleary, operations supervisor for Gaston Emergency Medical Services (search).

Matthew had no known medical problems and had spent the summer playing football, riding his bicycle and enjoying other childhood pursuits.

"He was your typical kid," said his mother, Susan. "He wanted summer to last all year long."

The high temperature in the area Friday was 93 degrees, but it was unclear whether heat was a factor.